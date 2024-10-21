Wienerberger Investor Day: Unveiling Sustainable Growth in Piping & Roofing

Wienerberger hosted its first Investor Day on October 17, 2024, focusing on sustainable growth in the piping and roofing business.

The company aims to achieve sustainable growth through strategic innovations in water and energy management, addressing rising demand for resource-efficient buildings.

Wienerberger's acquisition of Terreal in early 2024 expanded its portfolio in the roofing market, making it Europe's first holistic pitched roof expert.

The company emphasizes the importance of smart water management solutions to combat climate change and safeguard future generations' quality of life.

CEO Heimo Scheuch highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability goals, including climate neutrality by 2050, amidst global market uncertainties.

Wienerberger generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue and €811 million in operating EBITDA in 2023, solidifying its position as a leading provider of ecological building solutions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 12.11.2024.

