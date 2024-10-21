Secunet Security Networks Boosts 2024 Revenue Forecast After Strong Q3 Results

secunet Security Networks AG reported preliminary revenue of 254.8 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, a 7% increase from the previous year.

Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 17.6 million euros, an 82% increase from the previous year's 9.7 million euros.

The growth in revenue and EBIT is primarily attributed to positive business momentum in the Public Sector segment.

The Management Board has raised the revenue forecast for 2024 to slightly over 400 million euros, up from the previous forecast of around 390 million euros.

The EBIT forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at approximately 42 million euros due to one-off effects.

The complete results for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 12 November 2024.

The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2024, at Secunet Security Networks is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 100,60EUR and was up +4,96 % compared with the previous day.





