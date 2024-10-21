Italy a worldwide food export model at Paris's SIAL fair
Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the international food exhibition, is "the largest food
platform in the world, where
Italy is a model to understand how to export traditional products", says Nicolas
Trentesaux, director general of SIAL.
The world's main food innovation exhibition, which is held every two years and
celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, runs until October 23.
"This year, we are hosting 7,500 companies from 127 different countries, the
largest world platform of food", said the director.
"Italy is the first European country present at this Exhibition, an incredible
performance which shows the dynamism of Italian companies in exports and is thus
a model for all countries to understand how to be able to export traditional
products that are always good like Italian products".
And the CEO of Universal Marketing, Donato Cinelli, highlighted Italy's role at
the 2024 edition of SIAL.
"We have a lot to celebrate, we are the country with the highest number of
exhibiting companies, more than France itself", said the CEO.
He noted that he is "very proud as Universal Marketing to accompany a large
number of companies, consortiums and regions that participate with us in this
event".
"Approximately 200 companies have arrived from Italy to showcase the best of
Made in Italy ", said Cinelli.
Contact:
Giovanni Pellerito
CEO
GP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170
http://www.gpcommunicationsna.com
mobile +19298883702
mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it
+39.06.40802404
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177161/5891187
OTS: Universal Marketing
