    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Italy a worldwide food export model at Paris's SIAL fair

    Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the international food exhibition, is "the largest food
    platform in the world, where

    Italy is a model to understand how to export traditional products", says Nicolas
    Trentesaux, director general of SIAL.

    The world's main food innovation exhibition, which is held every two years and
    celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, runs until October 23.

    "This year, we are hosting 7,500 companies from 127 different countries, the
    largest world platform of food", said the director.

    "Italy is the first European country present at this Exhibition, an incredible
    performance which shows the dynamism of Italian companies in exports and is thus
    a model for all countries to understand how to be able to export traditional
    products that are always good like Italian products".

    And the CEO of Universal Marketing, Donato Cinelli, highlighted Italy's role at
    the 2024 edition of SIAL.

    "We have a lot to celebrate, we are the country with the highest number of
    exhibiting companies, more than France itself", said the CEO.

    He noted that he is "very proud as Universal Marketing to accompany a large
    number of companies, consortiums and regions that participate with us in this
    event".

    "Approximately 200 companies have arrived from Italy to showcase the best of
    Made in Italy ", said Cinelli.

    Contact:

    Giovanni Pellerito
    CEO
    GP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.
    420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170
    http://www.gpcommunicationsna.com
    mobile +19298883702

    mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it
    +39.06.40802404

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177161/5891187
    OTS: Universal Marketing



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Italy a worldwide food export model at Paris's SIAL fair SIAL Paris, the international food exhibition, is "the largest food platform in the world, where Italy is a model to understand how to export traditional products", says Nicolas Trentesaux, director general of SIAL. The world's main food …