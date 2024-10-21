Italy a worldwide food export model at Paris's SIAL fair

Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the international food exhibition, is "the largest food

platform in the world, where



Italy is a model to understand how to export traditional products", says Nicolas

Trentesaux, director general of SIAL.



The world's main food innovation exhibition, which is held every two years and

celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, runs until October 23.





"This year, we are hosting 7,500 companies from 127 different countries, the largest world platform of food", said the director. "Italy is the first European country present at this Exhibition, an incredible performance which shows the dynamism of Italian companies in exports and is thus a model for all countries to understand how to be able to export traditional products that are always good like Italian products". And the CEO of Universal Marketing, Donato Cinelli, highlighted Italy's role at the 2024 edition of SIAL. "We have a lot to celebrate, we are the country with the highest number of exhibiting companies, more than France itself", said the CEO. He noted that he is "very proud as Universal Marketing to accompany a large number of companies, consortiums and regions that participate with us in this event". "Approximately 200 companies have arrived from Italy to showcase the best of Made in Italy", said Cinelli.