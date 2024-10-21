Steico SE: 2024 Guidance Adjusted After Strong Nine-Month Results
STEICO SE has seen a robust financial performance in 2024, with revenue and EBIT showing significant growth. Currency hedging played a key role, prompting an optimistic revision of their annual forecasts.
- STEICO SE reported revenue of €291.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from €282.4 million in the prior year.
- The company's EBIT increased to €47.9 million, compared to €25.7 million in the previous year.
- A significant contributor to the earnings increase was income from currency hedging, amounting to €25.6 million, up from €9.2 million last year.
- The management has adjusted the 2024 revenue forecast to approximately €375 million, which is about 3% higher than the previous estimate of €365 million.
- The full-year EBIT forecast has been revised to between €53 million and €55 million, up from the previous range of €45 million to €50 million.
- Further details will be available in the interim statement for the third quarter, to be published on the company's website.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 24,650EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,09 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93
