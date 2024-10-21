Steico SE: 2024 Guidance Adjusted After Strong Nine-Month Results

STEICO SE reported revenue of €291.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from €282.4 million in the prior year.

The company's EBIT increased to €47.9 million, compared to €25.7 million in the previous year.

A significant contributor to the earnings increase was income from currency hedging, amounting to €25.6 million, up from €9.2 million last year.

The management has adjusted the 2024 revenue forecast to approximately €375 million, which is about 3% higher than the previous estimate of €365 million.

The full-year EBIT forecast has been revised to between €53 million and €55 million, up from the previous range of €45 million to €50 million.

Further details will be available in the interim statement for the third quarter, to be published on the company's website.

