    PIONIERKRAFT raises a high seven-figure amount in Series A financing round from climate tech investor First Imagine! (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Munich-based energy start-up PIONIERKRAFT has raised a high
    seven-figure amount in its Series A financing round, led by First Imagine!, a
    European venture capital firm focused on innovative solutions for a sustainable
    future. With this investment, PIONIERKRAFT will expand its energy-sharing
    solution for apartment buildings.

    "When we founded PIONIERKRAFT in 2019, we saw an opportunity to build a
    foundation for the energy transition in small and medium-sized apartment
    buildings," says Andreas Eberhardt, CEO of PIONIERKRAFT. "This funding will help
    us scale our network of partners and ramp up mass production of our
    energy-sharing solution."

    First Imagine! recognizes PIONIERKRAFT's growth potential and aims to accelerate
    the renewable energy transition. "Partnering with PIONIERKRAFT allows us to
    address the large sector of multi-tenant buildings in Germany that has been
    excluded from rooftop solar installations," says Alexander Starchenko, Managing
    Partner of First Imagine!.

    The financing will also support the launch of PIONIERKRAFTwerk 3.0, setting new
    benchmarks in performance and ease of use, making the solution even more
    compelling to landlords and encouraging the decarbonization of Germany's
    apartment buildings.

    PIONIERKRAFT has also welcomed Hartmut Michels, CEO of standata GmbH, to its
    advisory board. Michels' experience in the housing and energy sector will
    support the company's growth and rollout of PIONIERKRAFTwerk. "The
    PIONIERKRAFTwerk is a big step towards the Home Energy Management System,"
    Michels notes.

    The Series A financing round was supported by Quantum Partners, an M&A
    consultancy based in Munich specializing in corporate finance and growth
    capital.

    Contact:

    PIONIERKRAFT GmbH
    Agnes-Pockels-Bogen 1
    80992 Munich
    Daniela Schwendy
    mailto:presse@pionierkraft.de
    http://www.pionierkraft.de

    Maisberger GmbH
    Jennifer Appel/Julia Kirchhoff
    Telefon: +49 (0)89 / 41 95 99-77, -55
    E-Mail: mailto:pionierkraft@maisberger.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162738/5891922
    OTS: Pionierkraft GmbH



