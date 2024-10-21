PIONIERKRAFT raises a high seven-figure amount in Series A financing round from climate tech investor First Imagine! (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Munich-based energy start-up PIONIERKRAFT has raised a high

seven-figure amount in its Series A financing round, led by First Imagine!, a

European venture capital firm focused on innovative solutions for a sustainable

future. With this investment, PIONIERKRAFT will expand its energy-sharing

solution for apartment buildings.



"When we founded PIONIERKRAFT in 2019, we saw an opportunity to build a

foundation for the energy transition in small and medium-sized apartment

buildings," says Andreas Eberhardt, CEO of PIONIERKRAFT. "This funding will help

us scale our network of partners and ramp up mass production of our

energy-sharing solution."







the renewable energy transition. "Partnering with PIONIERKRAFT allows us to

address the large sector of multi-tenant buildings in Germany that has been

excluded from rooftop solar installations," says Alexander Starchenko, Managing

Partner of First Imagine!.



The financing will also support the launch of PIONIERKRAFTwerk 3.0, setting new

benchmarks in performance and ease of use, making the solution even more

compelling to landlords and encouraging the decarbonization of Germany's

apartment buildings.



PIONIERKRAFT has also welcomed Hartmut Michels, CEO of standata GmbH, to its

advisory board. Michels' experience in the housing and energy sector will

support the company's growth and rollout of PIONIERKRAFTwerk. "The

PIONIERKRAFTwerk is a big step towards the Home Energy Management System,"

Michels notes.



The Series A financing round was supported by Quantum Partners, an M&A

consultancy based in Munich specializing in corporate finance and growth

capital.



