PIONIERKRAFT raises a high seven-figure amount in Series A financing round from climate tech investor First Imagine! (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Munich-based energy start-up PIONIERKRAFT has raised a high
seven-figure amount in its Series A financing round, led by First Imagine!, a
European venture capital firm focused on innovative solutions for a sustainable
future. With this investment, PIONIERKRAFT will expand its energy-sharing
solution for apartment buildings.
"When we founded PIONIERKRAFT in 2019, we saw an opportunity to build a
foundation for the energy transition in small and medium-sized apartment
buildings," says Andreas Eberhardt, CEO of PIONIERKRAFT. "This funding will help
us scale our network of partners and ramp up mass production of our
energy-sharing solution."
First Imagine! recognizes PIONIERKRAFT's growth potential and aims to accelerate
the renewable energy transition. "Partnering with PIONIERKRAFT allows us to
address the large sector of multi-tenant buildings in Germany that has been
excluded from rooftop solar installations," says Alexander Starchenko, Managing
Partner of First Imagine!.
The financing will also support the launch of PIONIERKRAFTwerk 3.0, setting new
benchmarks in performance and ease of use, making the solution even more
compelling to landlords and encouraging the decarbonization of Germany's
apartment buildings.
PIONIERKRAFT has also welcomed Hartmut Michels, CEO of standata GmbH, to its
advisory board. Michels' experience in the housing and energy sector will
support the company's growth and rollout of PIONIERKRAFTwerk. "The
PIONIERKRAFTwerk is a big step towards the Home Energy Management System,"
Michels notes.
The Series A financing round was supported by Quantum Partners, an M&A
consultancy based in Munich specializing in corporate finance and growth
capital.
