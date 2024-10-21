PIERER Mobility: H2 Market Lags, 2024 Guidance Canceled, Board Shrinks
PIERER Mobility AG faces a challenging landscape as 2024 unfolds, with market dynamics falling short of expectations. Economic stagnation in Europe and recession in Germany, coupled with reduced consumer power in the US, have led to significant shifts in both the motorcycle and bicycle segments.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- PIERER Mobility AG reports that market development in the second half of 2024 is below expectations, leading to the cancellation of its 2024 guidance.
- The European economy is stagnating, with the German market in recession and low consumer purchasing power in the USA due to high living costs.
- The motorcycle segment is experiencing a decline, with a 6.3% drop in the US market and a slowdown in Europe, despite a high-margin product mix.
- The bicycle segment is undergoing restructuring, with a focus on profitability through niche and premium business models, and an extraordinary impairment requirement is anticipated.
- PIERER Mobility's Executive Board will be reduced from six to two members, consisting of CEO Stefan Pierer and Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister.
- The company aims to continue destocking and support dealers and suppliers, but has seen an increase in working capital, net debt, and interest expenses.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 24.03.2025.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 19,325EUR and was down -4,09 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY
