Lonza Expands Partnership for Antibody-Drug Conjugates Supply
Lonza Group AG is set to boost its biopharmaceutical capabilities with a new bioconjugation suite in Switzerland, expanding its partnership for advanced Antibody-Drug Conjugates production.
- Lonza Group AG has extended its long-term collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical partner for the commercial-scale manufacture of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs).
- The extension includes the construction of a new bioconjugation suite at Lonza’s Ibex Biopark in Visp, Switzerland, expected to be operational by 2027.
- The new facility will cover approximately 800m² and is projected to create around 100 new jobs.
- Lonza will also provide commercial-scale monoclonal antibody manufacturing services for a new ADC targeting solid tumors.
- The collaboration aims to streamline the supply chain by offering end-to-end ADC manufacturing services, enhancing operational efficiency.
- Lonza has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006, highlighting its expertise in ADC manufacturing.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.
-0,03 %
+0,68 %
+3,67 %
+9,77 %
+63,98 %
-18,00 %
+89,89 %
+596,37 %
+887,10 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte