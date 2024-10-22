Knaus Tabbert AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Update – What Investors Need to Know
Knaus Tabbert AG revises its 2024 outlook, navigating rising financing costs with strategic production and marketing adjustments, aiming for EUR 1.3 billion in revenue despite a lower EBITDA margin.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert AG has updated its forecast for the 2024 financial year.
- Despite a positive market environment, increased financing costs are challenging for dealers.
- The company is adjusting its production planning and actively marketing its inventories.
- Knaus Tabbert AG expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1.3 billion for 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be significantly below the previous forecast of 7.0% to 8.0%.
- The announcement was made on 22-Oct-2024 and disclosed under Article 17 MAR.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 28,40EUR and was down -8,76 % compared with the previous day.
