123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

22.10.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: 123fahrschule SE

ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 22.10.2024

Target price: EUR 7.20

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Legislation changes to fuel further growth



Yesterday, we held a digital roundtable with 123fahrschule, where CEO Boris Polenske outlined the implications of the recently announced amendments to the learner driver training in Germany. To remind you, last week, Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport (BMDV) held an information event, where it provided comprehensive insights into the amendment of the learner driver training. The main highlights were the re-introduction of online theory as well as the use of driving simulators for up to 10 lessons. The changes are expected to come into effect in Q1'26e and are seen to significantly change and improve driving school training going forward. In detail:

Online Theory. Starting 2026, driving schools will be allowed to re-introduce online lectures, comprising up to 6 of the total 14 lectures. While this should save the time resources of driving instructors and hence increase efficiency, it will also have positive impacts on students. In fact, 123f plans to introduce two oneday seminars, comprising 8 lectures in presence in central locations. Afterwards, the theoretical training moves on to online courses, which will take place daily except for Sundays, offering students increased flexibility. Moreover, as students will have to attend only 2 days in presence, we expect an increased willingness to travel also longer distances of up to 30 minutes, thus increasing 123's catchment area. In our view, this should enable 123f to significantly increase local market share.



Driving simulators. The BMDV also announced that driving simulators will be a part of the education going forward, as learner drivers will be allowed to complete their manual gearbox training on the simulator. This has several positive implications for 123f. (1) From 2026, 123f will no longer need switchgear vehicles, which alone should result in an annual EBIT effect of EUR 0.4m. (2) It compensates for the shortage of driving instructors. (3) As 30% of the practical training gets shifted to the simulator, driving instructors are able to drive more lessons per student and week. (4) Given the comparably low costs of operating a simulator, 123f will be able to achieve similar contribution margins while offering its product at a lower price than the competition, which should increase the market share of the company further, as smaller, local peers will not be able to equip their branches with simulators due to cost and space issues.



Overall, the information provided by the BMDV fully underpins our expectations and should further boost 123f's top-line growth as well as margin expansion going forward. In light of the tailwinds, 123f remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 7.20 based on DCF.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31083.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2012985 22.10.2024 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur 123fahrschule Aktie Die 123fahrschule Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,95 % und einem Kurs von 3,14 auf Xetra (21. Oktober 2024, 17:36 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der 123fahrschule Aktie um -3,66 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +26,40 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von 123fahrschule bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 16,02 Mio..



Rating: Buy

Analyst: