TAKKT AG: Q3 Gains, Q4 Profit Dip Expected; 2024 Guidance Adjusted

TAKKT AG improved its organic growth and adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 2024 compared to Q2, with an organic growth rate of -14.1% and an EBITDA margin of 9.0%.

Despite Q3 improvements, TAKKT expects lower profitability in Q4 2024 and has adjusted its guidance for 2024.

The organic growth rate for the first nine months of 2024 was -16.5%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.7%.

TAKKT anticipates an organic growth rate between -15% and -17% for the full year 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 6.3% and 7.1% for 2024.

One-time expenses for 2024 are expected to be higher than initially anticipated, ranging from EUR 15 to 20 million due to structural adjustments.

TAKKT will release its quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2024 on October 24, 2024.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 9,6250EUR and was down -2,73 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,8700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.823,07PKT (-0,60 %).





