    First participants enrolled in first-in-human Phase I clinical trial with nociceptin (NOP) receptor agonist

    Aachen, Germany (ots) - Today, Grünenthal announced that the first participants
    have been enrolled in a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for a nociceptin
    (NOP) receptor agonist. The trial will include 90 healthy volunteers and aims to
    demonstrate a favourable safety and tolerability profile and to confirm the
    pharmacokinetic characteristics of the compound after single and multiple
    ascending doses. The results of the trial are expected in Q3 2025.

    "Grünenthal pioneered the research into NOP receptor agonists to deliver a
    unique and transformative first-in-class therapy option to millions of patients
    suffering from chronic pain," says Gillian Burgess, Head of Research,
    Grünenthal. "With a unique mechanism of action for treating chronic pain, these
    molecules have the potential to deliver robust pain relief combined with an
    improved safety profile compared to the available standard of care."

    Pre-clinical data show that NOP receptor agonists have the potential to act as
    potent analgesics without abuse liability.[1]Leveraging the clinical data
    Grünenthal obtained during the development of its NOP receptor programme,
    Grünenthal now brings forward a candidate that shows best-in-class potency and
    selectivity for the NOP receptor. These properties are predicted to provide
    robust pain relief in a broad range of chronic pain indications without the
    serious central nervous system related side effects associated with available
    opioids.

    Grünenthal's R&D pipeline includes multiple programmes across different stages,
    targets, modalities, and mechanisms of action to deliver innovative treatment
    options for patients suffering from pain and related diseases. Recently, a Phase
    I clinical trial with a Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) has been
    completed. The compound is developed to provide patients with a therapy option
    for chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition, Grünenthal is running a Phase
    III clinical trial with Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical
    neuropathic pain, aiming to expand its label in the United States. A global
    Phase III programme investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
    Resiniferatoxin in patients with painful osteoarthritis of the knee is currently
    ongoing.

    About the NOP Receptor

    The nociceptin (NOP) receptor is a G protein-coupled receptor whose natural
    ligand is the 17 amino acid neuropeptide known as nociceptin (N/OFQ).[2]NOP
    Receptor agonists have been shown to act as potent analgesics without abuse
    liability in pre-clinical models.[1] Although the NOP Receptor shares some
    sequence identity (~60%) with the opioid receptors Mu-OP (MOP), ?-OP (KOP), and
    ?-OP (DOP), they possess little or no affinity for opioid peptides or
    morphine-like compounds. Likewise, opioid receptors possess little affinity
    towards NOP's endogenous ligand nociceptin.[3]

    About Grünenthal

    Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
    science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
    record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
    patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
    innovation is our passion. We are focusing all our activities and efforts on
    working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

    Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
    countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
    in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
    achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.

    More information: https://www.grunenthal.com

    [1] Lin AP, Ko MC. The therapeutic potential of nociceptin/orphanin FQ receptor
    agonists as analgesics without abuse liability. ACS Chem Neurosci. 2013 Feb
    20;4(2):214-24. doi: 10.1021/cn300124f. Epub 2012 Nov 6. PMID: 23421672; PMCID:
    PMC3582300.

    [ (#_ftnref2) 2] Henderson G, McKnight AT (August 1997). "The orphan opioid
    receptor and its endogenous ligand-- nociceptin/orphanin FQ". Trends in
    Pharmacological Sciences. 18 (8): 293-300. doi:10.1016/S0165- 6147(97)90645-3.
    PMID 9277133.

    [3] Butour JL, Moisand C, Mazarguil H, Mollereau C, Meunier JC (February 1997).
    "Recognition and activation of the opioid receptor-like ORL 1 receptor by
    nociceptin, nociceptin analogs and opioids". European Journal of Pharmacology.
    321 (1): 97-103. doi:10.1016/S0014-2999(96)00919-3. PMID 9083791.

    For further information, please contact:

    Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
    mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com

    Christopher Jansen, Global Communication
    mailto:Christopher.Jansen@grunenthal.com

