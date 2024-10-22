First participants enrolled in first-in-human Phase I clinical trial with nociceptin (NOP) receptor agonist
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Today, Grünenthal announced that the first participants
have been enrolled in a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for a nociceptin
(NOP) receptor agonist. The trial will include 90 healthy volunteers and aims to
demonstrate a favourable safety and tolerability profile and to confirm the
pharmacokinetic characteristics of the compound after single and multiple
ascending doses. The results of the trial are expected in Q3 2025.
"Grünenthal pioneered the research into NOP receptor agonists to deliver a
unique and transformative first-in-class therapy option to millions of patients
suffering from chronic pain," says Gillian Burgess, Head of Research,
Grünenthal. "With a unique mechanism of action for treating chronic pain, these
molecules have the potential to deliver robust pain relief combined with an
improved safety profile compared to the available standard of care."
Pre-clinical data show that NOP receptor agonists have the potential to act as
potent analgesics without abuse liability.[1]Leveraging the clinical data
Grünenthal obtained during the development of its NOP receptor programme,
Grünenthal now brings forward a candidate that shows best-in-class potency and
selectivity for the NOP receptor. These properties are predicted to provide
robust pain relief in a broad range of chronic pain indications without the
serious central nervous system related side effects associated with available
opioids.
Grünenthal's R&D pipeline includes multiple programmes across different stages,
targets, modalities, and mechanisms of action to deliver innovative treatment
options for patients suffering from pain and related diseases. Recently, a Phase
I clinical trial with a Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) has been
completed. The compound is developed to provide patients with a therapy option
for chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition, Grünenthal is running a Phase
III clinical trial with Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical
neuropathic pain, aiming to expand its label in the United States. A global
Phase III programme investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
Resiniferatoxin in patients with painful osteoarthritis of the knee is currently
ongoing.
About the NOP Receptor
The nociceptin (NOP) receptor is a G protein-coupled receptor whose natural
ligand is the 17 amino acid neuropeptide known as nociceptin (N/OFQ).[2]NOP
Receptor agonists have been shown to act as potent analgesics without abuse
liability in pre-clinical models.[1] Although the NOP Receptor shares some
sequence identity (~60%) with the opioid receptors Mu-OP (MOP), ?-OP (KOP), and
?-OP (DOP), they possess little or no affinity for opioid peptides or
morphine-like compounds. Likewise, opioid receptors possess little affinity
towards NOP's endogenous ligand nociceptin.[3]
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.
More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
For further information, please contact:
Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com
Christopher Jansen, Global Communication
mailto:Christopher.Jansen@grunenthal.com
