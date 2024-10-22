First participants enrolled in first-in-human Phase I clinical trial with nociceptin (NOP) receptor agonist

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Today, Grünenthal announced that the first participants

have been enrolled in a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for a nociceptin

(NOP) receptor agonist. The trial will include 90 healthy volunteers and aims to

demonstrate a favourable safety and tolerability profile and to confirm the

pharmacokinetic characteristics of the compound after single and multiple

ascending doses. The results of the trial are expected in Q3 2025.



"Grünenthal pioneered the research into NOP receptor agonists to deliver a

unique and transformative first-in-class therapy option to millions of patients

suffering from chronic pain," says Gillian Burgess, Head of Research,

Grünenthal. "With a unique mechanism of action for treating chronic pain, these

molecules have the potential to deliver robust pain relief combined with an

improved safety profile compared to the available standard of care."





Pre-clinical data show that NOP receptor agonists have the potential to act aspotent analgesics without abuse liability.[1]Leveraging the clinical dataGrünenthal obtained during the development of its NOP receptor programme,Grünenthal now brings forward a candidate that shows best-in-class potency andselectivity for the NOP receptor. These properties are predicted to providerobust pain relief in a broad range of chronic pain indications without theserious central nervous system related side effects associated with availableopioids.Grünenthal's R&D pipeline includes multiple programmes across different stages,targets, modalities, and mechanisms of action to deliver innovative treatmentoptions for patients suffering from pain and related diseases. Recently, a PhaseI clinical trial with a Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) has beencompleted. The compound is developed to provide patients with a therapy optionfor chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition, Grünenthal is running a PhaseIII clinical trial with Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgicalneuropathic pain, aiming to expand its label in the United States. A globalPhase III programme investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability ofResiniferatoxin in patients with painful osteoarthritis of the knee is currentlyongoing.About the NOP ReceptorThe nociceptin (NOP) receptor is a G protein-coupled receptor whose naturalligand is the 17 amino acid neuropeptide known as nociceptin (N/OFQ).[2]NOPReceptor agonists have been shown to act as potent analgesics without abuseliability in pre-clinical models.[1] Although the NOP Receptor shares somesequence identity (~60%) with the opioid receptors Mu-OP (MOP), ?-OP (KOP), and?-OP (DOP), they possess little or no affinity for opioid peptides ormorphine-like compounds. Likewise, opioid receptors possess little affinitytowards NOP's endogenous ligand nociceptin.[3]About GrünenthalGrünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As ascience-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long trackrecord of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies topatients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - andinnovation is our passion. We are focusing all our activities and efforts onworking towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are availablein approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people andachieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.More information: https://www.grunenthal.comFollow us on:LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de[1] Lin AP, Ko MC. The therapeutic potential of nociceptin/orphanin FQ receptoragonists as analgesics without abuse liability. ACS Chem Neurosci. 2013 Feb20;4(2):214-24. doi: 10.1021/cn300124f. Epub 2012 Nov 6. PMID: 23421672; PMCID:PMC3582300.[ (#_ftnref2) 2] Henderson G, McKnight AT (August 1997). "The orphan opioidreceptor and its endogenous ligand-- nociceptin/orphanin FQ". Trends inPharmacological Sciences. 18 (8): 293-300. doi:10.1016/S0165- 6147(97)90645-3.PMID 9277133.[3] Butour JL, Moisand C, Mazarguil H, Mollereau C, Meunier JC (February 1997)."Recognition and activation of the opioid receptor-like ORL 1 receptor bynociceptin, nociceptin analogs and opioids". European Journal of Pharmacology.321 (1): 97-103. doi:10.1016/S0014-2999(96)00919-3. PMID 9083791.For further information, please contact:Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Corporate Affairs & Communicationmailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.comChristopher Jansen, Global Communicationmailto:Christopher.Jansen@grunenthal.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5892444OTS: Grünenthal Group