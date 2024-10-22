flatexDEGIRO Surges in Q3: Revenue Upgraded, Earnings on Track

flatexDEGIRO AG reported a 10.1% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2024, reaching €111.7 million, with a 21.6% increase over the first nine months to €353.4 million.

Commission income rose by 8.9% and interest income by 15.2% in Q3 2024, driven by a 7.4% increase in settled transactions to 14.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue to slightly exceed the original guidance of +15%, with net income forecasted at the upper end of guidance, targeting a 50% increase.

New products, such as crypto trading and retirement savings accounts, are expected to drive future growth, according to CEO Oliver Behrens.

Customer accounts increased to 2.96 million by the end of September 2024, with over 92,000 new accounts opened in Q3 2024.

Total customer assets under custody reached €64.6 billion at the end of Q3 2024, with net cash inflows of €1.7 billion in Q3 and €5.0 billion since the beginning of 2024.

The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 22.10.2024.

The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 14,398EUR and was down -4,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,505EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.892,35PKT (-0,11 %).






