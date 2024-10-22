Cherry SE: 2024 Forecast Update & Q3 Preliminary Figures Revealed
Cherry SE faces financial challenges as Q3 2024 revenue drops to EUR 22.6 million, prompting a revised forecast for the year. Adjusted EBITDA margin also declines, signaling a tough road ahead.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE reported preliminary consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 22.6 million for Q3 2024, down from around EUR 35 million in the previous quarter.
- The adjusted Group EBITDA margin for Q3 2024 is around -13.9%, a significant decline from the previously expected 5% to 6%.
- Due to missed sales targets and insufficient coverage of fixed costs, Cherry SE has updated its financial forecast for 2024.
- The revised forecast expects consolidated sales of around EUR 120 million for the 2024 financial year, down from the previous estimate of EUR 140 to 150 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 is now projected to be around 3%, reduced from the earlier forecast of 7% to 8%.
- The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board, and is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication of preliminary Q3 figures, at Cherry is on 24.10.2024.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,7260EUR and was up +4,91 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.
+4,35 %
+17,84 %
-58,04 %
-68,49 %
-82,42 %
-97,46 %
-97,75 %
ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte