FRIWO AG: 2024 Forecast Cut Amid Weak Demand, Cost Measures Kick In
FRIWO AG has revised its 2024 sales forecast downward due to weak demand in Europe, especially in e-mobility and tools. Despite challenges, the company remains hopeful for growth by 2025.
- FRIWO AG has adjusted its 2024 sales forecast downwards due to continued weak demand, particularly in e-mobility and tools in Europe.
- The new expected sales range is between EUR 90 and 95 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 100 to 120 million.
- The company anticipates a small EBIT loss for 2024 instead of a balanced EBIT as previously forecasted.
- Cost efficiency measures and easing material and energy costs are positively impacting the company's financial situation.
- FRIWO remains optimistic about a fundamentally positive trend in demand and expects a return to sustainable profitable growth by 2025.
- The quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year will be published on 7 November 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 07.11.2024.
+1,80 %
-4,24 %
-8,13 %
-20,98 %
-26,62 %
-33,53 %
+4,63 %
+209,25 %
ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte