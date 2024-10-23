ATOSS Software SE: Record Revenue & Profit Growth in Q3 2024!
ATOSS Software SE continues its impressive growth trajectory, reporting a 14% revenue increase and a robust 36% EBIT margin for the first three quarters of 2024, fueled by a surge in cloud and subscription services.
Foto: ATOSS Software AG
- ATOSS Software SE achieved a 14% increase in group revenues for the first three quarters of 2024, reaching EUR 125.9 million, with an EBIT margin of 36%.
- The Software division's revenue increased by 16% to EUR 91.5 million, driven by a 37% rise in cloud and subscription revenues, which now account for 42% of total revenues.
- Recurring revenues, including cloud and maintenance, grew by 26% year-on-year to EUR 81.8 million, representing 65% of total revenues.
- The cloud order backlog increased to EUR 80.1 million, with cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rising by 29% to EUR 76.0 million.
- The company's liquidity improved by 31% to EUR 115.3 million, and the EBIT margin forecast for 2024 has been raised to a minimum of 35%.
- ATOSS Software SE is on track to achieve its nineteenth consecutive year of record results, with projected 2025 revenues of EUR 190 million and an EBIT margin of at least 30%.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.900,06PKT (-0,05 %).
+1,21 %
-2,13 %
+2,46 %
+8,45 %
+32,57 %
+44,25 %
+295,56 %
+1.742,01 %
+1.383,33 %
ISIN:DE0005104400WKN:510440
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte