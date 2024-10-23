Intershop Communications: Positive Results for First 9 Months of 2024!

Intershop Communications AG reported a positive EBIT of EUR 0.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to a loss of EUR -1.5 million in the previous year.

Revenues increased by 4% to EUR 29.7 million, with cloud revenues rising by 30% to EUR 15.3 million, accounting for 51% of total revenues.

Incoming cloud orders grew by 6% to EUR 14.7 million, and cloud annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 15% to EUR 19.1 million.

Service revenues decreased by 32% to EUR 7.1 million due to complex large-scale projects.

Gross profit rose by 14% to EUR 13.9 million, with an EBITDA increase to EUR 3.0 million and an EBITDA margin of 10%.

The company expects slight growth in incoming cloud orders and net new ARR for the full year 2024, projecting a moderate increase in revenues and a break-even EBIT.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 23.10.2024.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,7550EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






