Evotec & Bristol Myers Squibb Boost Proteomics Partnership Expansion

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb are expanding their proteomics partnership, focusing on molecular glue degraders beyond oncology.

Evotec received a US$ 50 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb, with potential milestone payments increasing the deal's value.

The partnership, initiated in 2018 and expanded in 2022, aims to develop a leading pipeline of molecular glue degraders using Bristol Myers Squibb's CELMoDs library.

Molecular glue degraders enable the degradation of proteins that are typically considered "undruggable," significantly broadening the druggable proteome.

Evotec utilizes advanced proteomics and transcriptomics to identify promising drug candidates, supported by its PanOmics and PanHunter platforms.

The collaboration is expected to address significant unmet medical needs and drive clinical validation of new therapeutic options for patients.

The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.

