Blue Cap AG: Strong Margin Boost in Q3 2024

Group revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 195.3 million, down from EUR 209.0 million the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by nearly 20% to EUR 19.0 million, with a significant margin improvement to 9.5% for the first nine months and 11.8% in the third quarter.

Blue Cap AG sold its portfolio companies nokra and Neschen, achieving attractive returns and exceeding their last net asset value evaluations.

The Plastics segment, driven by con-pearl, showed strong performance with a 15.3% revenue increase and a 63.6% rise in adjusted EBITDA.

The Business Services segment underperformed, with a 30.9% revenue decline and a 69.5% drop in adjusted EBITDA.

The 2024 forecast anticipates group revenue of EUR 200-220 million and an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5-10.5%, excluding the discontinued operations of nokra and Neschen.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Blue Cap is on 25.11.2024.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,100EUR and was up +3,95 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,75 % since publication.





