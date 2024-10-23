Pareto Securities Boosts Its Edge in Booming Nordic High Yield Market
Pareto Securities reports a booming Nordic High Yield bond market in Q3 2024, with issuances soaring by 88% to EUR 3.4 billion. German firms are increasingly tapping into this vibrant market.
- Pareto Securities has announced significant growth in the Nordic High Yield (HY) bond market for Q3 2024, with a total issuance volume of EUR 3.4 billion, marking an 88% increase compared to Q3 2023.
- Year-to-date issuances in the Nordic HY bond market have reached EUR 13.0 billion, indicating a record-breaking year driven by high demand and favorable market conditions.
- German companies have contributed EUR 0.7 billion to the Nordic HY bond market up until Q3 2024, reflecting a growing trend of non-Nordic businesses accessing this market.
- Notable German transactions in Q3 2024 include The Platform Group's EUR 30 million bond issuance, Waterland Private Equity's EUR 140 million acquisition financing of LifeFit Group, and Mutares' EUR 135 million bond issuance.
- Pareto Securities holds a 29% market share in the Nordic HY bond market in 2024, with even higher shares in EUR-denominated bonds (46%) and private equity-backed transactions (41%).
- Christian Czaya, CEO of Pareto Securities Germany, highlights the Nordic HY bond market as a dynamic and dependable funding avenue for German mid-market companies, offering a distinctive opportunity beyond just accessing new capital.
