eM Client Acquires Postbox Inc., Expanding Its Reach to a Broader User Base / The acquisition solidifies eM Client's position as a leading email client provider, bringing its innovative solutions to a growing audience (FOTO)

Prague (ots) - eM Client, a leading provider of email client software, announced

its acquisition of Postbox Inc., a well-established email application company

based in the United States. This acquisition enables eM Client to extend its

innovative solutions to an even larger global audience, reinforcing its position

as one of the most comprehensive email platforms available.



Summary:





- Who: eM Client has acquired Postbox Inc.- What: The acquisition expands eM Client's reach to a broader user base.- When: October 22, 2024.- Where: eM Client is based in Prague and serves a global customer base.- Why: The acquisition strengthens eM Client's leadership in the email clientindustry and brings its powerful tools to more users.eM Client has established itself as a top choice for email users, integratingemail, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes in one seamless platform. Itslatest version offers advanced features, including generative AI messagecomposition and editing features, integrated chat, group communication toolslike MS Teams and Slack, and robust calendar functionality. As part of itscommitment to innovation, eM Client continues to evolve and enhance its platformto meet the needs of modern professionals."We are excited to welcome Postbox users to eM Client," said Michal Burger, CEOof eM Client. "I believe they will be delighted by the transition, as bothapplications emphasize innovation, productivity, and ease of use. We lookforward to providing them with our full suite of tools designed to optimizeemail and communication management."eM Client offers one-time purchase and subscription-based licensing models,making it an ideal solution for individuals and businesses. With over 2.5million users and more than 100,000 companies worldwide, eM Client is known forits reliability, innovative features, and professional support.About eM Client Founded in 2006, eM Client ( http://www.emclient.com/ ) is aglobal leader in email client software. It offers a unified platform formanaging email, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes. Trusted by millions ofusers for its ease of use and powerful features, including AI integration andsupport for multiple communication tools, eM Client is committed to providing anall-in-one solution for modern communication needs.About Postbox Inc. Founded in 2008, Postbox Inc. ( http://www.postbox-inc.com/ )is known for attracting productivity-focused professionals and power users whodemand efficiency in email management. Recognized for its expansive user base,Postbox has served individuals and businesses that rely on streamlined workflowsand high productivity in their daily communications.Contact:eM Clientmailto:info@emclient.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121477/5893211OTS: eM Client