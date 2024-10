Unveils Center of Excellence to Drive Enterprise AI Innovation through Open Source

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leverages Meta's Llama stack to democratize

access to AI technology



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

strengthened its collaboration with Meta (https://about.meta.com/metaverse/) , a

multinational technology company, to drive innovation in generative AI through

open-source initiatives. Infosys is a strong proponent of open-source software

and remains steadfast in its commitment to democratizing AI. Leveraging Meta's

Llama (https://www.llama.com/) stack, a family of open-source large language

models and tools, Infosys is driving significant advancements in AI and

fostering innovation across industries.



To accelerate adoption of Meta's Llama stack and spur innovation, Infosys also

unveiled a Meta center of excellence (COE) focused on accelerating enterprise AI

integration while supporting internal adoption and contributions to open-source

communities. This center will enable a large pool of talent on the Llama stack,

develop industry-specific use cases, and collaborate closely with Meta to help

customers seamlessly adopt the Llama stack.





