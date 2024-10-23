Amadeus FiRe: Revenue & Profit Rise in 2024's First 9 Months

Amadeus Fire Group reported a 1.9% increase in consolidated revenue to €337.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, with operating gross profit rising by 0.6% to €184.5 million.

The economic outlook in Germany remains weak, with no expected recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a continued recession.

The Personnel Services segment experienced a 4.3% decline in revenue to €208.9 million, and operating EBITA fell by 24.7% to €29.1 million due to economic conditions and increased digitalization expenses.

The Training segment saw a significant revenue increase of 13.6% to €129.1 million, with operating EBITA rising by 9.6% to €17.3 million, despite higher IT expenses.

The Group's equity as of September 30, 2024, was €150.7 million, slightly below the previous year, but the equity ratio increased to 45.0%.

The Executive Board has lowered earnings expectations for the second half of 2024, anticipating consolidated operating EBITA in the range of €58 million by year-end.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Amadeus FiRe is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 79,75EUR and was down -1,18 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.801,55PKT (-0,71 %).





