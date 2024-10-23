Vantiva and e& Deploy First eSIM-enabled 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gateway for United Arab Emirates Subscribers

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - More powerful Customer Premise Equipment improves

wireless service area by 40%; Introduces self-installation and automated antenna

optimization



Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network

Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announced it has been

selected by longtime partner e& UAE, the telecom arm of e& in the United Arab

Emirates (UAE), to deploy a new 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateway in the

country. Featuring the region's first eSIM installed on a customer premises

equipment, the gateway allows for a simplified and OPEX saving

self-installation, letting the end-user activate the solution without a

technician's visit and physical SIM card.





"Vantiva has proven to be an ideal collaborator in developing a new gateway thatcould help us address multiple market challenges to keep up with new andemerging customer needs," said Saleh Ahmed, Senior Vice President, e& UAECustomer Operations. "We have supercharged this gateway with not only the stateof the art Wi-Fi 6 technology available but also with the most powerful 5Gtransmitter that extends our service area to more households and businesses. Theaddition of the eSIM will also allow our end-users to have a plug-and-playinstallation process and get online immediately."Based on Vantiva's Cobra FWA platform and designed for residential and businessusers, the gateway incorporates an innovative Indoor5G(TM) self-optimizingalgorithm and high-gain antenna technology. This enables each device tofine-tune its internal antenna system autonomously, aligning it with e& UAE'stowers for optimal 3.5GHz reception. Combined with increased transmission power(PC1.5 29 dBm), Vantiva's Indoor5G(TM) technology significantly improvesconnectivity and addresses indoor reception performance challenges by enablinge& UAE to address a 40% larger area around their base stations and connect morehomes while reducing the cost of ownership for the FWA service."e& UAE continues to transform the broadband experience for its customers, andwe have appreciated the opportunity to once again collaborate and develop a 5GFWA gateway for their markets," stated Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President ofthe Customer Unit, Eurasia at Vantiva. "We have always been committed toinnovation, and that commitment shines through with this gateway that sets a newstandard for performance and accessibility. With decades of wirelessconnectivity experience and investment in software, we have extended the amazinge& UAE broadband experience to their 5G FWA subscribers by providing a commonapplication framework."Additional Features Designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, this device canbe supplemented with Wi-Fi nodes or mesh extenders running EasyMesh R2 software.It also incorporates Homeware(TM), Vantiva's highly modular andapplication-oriented software stack, based on OpenWrt standards and deployedwith over 10 million gateways around the world.Leveraging Vantiva's Homeware(TM) APIs and Vantiva's NaviGate Companion(TM)backend, e& will integrate a mobile app to help with the Wi-Fi set-up. This appwill let end-users manage their home gateways and extenders using their iOS orAndroid mobile phones or tablets.CONTACT: Vantiva Press Relations: mailto:press.relations@vantiva.comThatcher+Co. for Vantiva: mailto:vantiva@thatcherandco.comPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538236/Vantiva_e_October_23_2024_en.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpgView original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantiva-and-e-deploy-first-esim-enabled-5g-fixed-wireless-access-gateway-for-united-arab-emirates-subscribers-302284411.htmlContact:Olivia Riant +33 (0)6 98 56 22 34Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174491/5893693OTS: Vantiva