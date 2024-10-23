    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vantiva and e& Deploy First eSIM-enabled 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gateway for United Arab Emirates Subscribers

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - More powerful Customer Premise Equipment improves
    wireless service area by 40%; Introduces self-installation and automated antenna
    optimization

    Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network
    Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announced it has been
    selected by longtime partner e& UAE, the telecom arm of e& in the United Arab
    Emirates (UAE), to deploy a new 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateway in the
    country. Featuring the region's first eSIM installed on a customer premises
    equipment, the gateway allows for a simplified and OPEX saving
    self-installation, letting the end-user activate the solution without a
    technician's visit and physical SIM card.

    "Vantiva has proven to be an ideal collaborator in developing a new gateway that
    could help us address multiple market challenges to keep up with new and
    emerging customer needs," said Saleh Ahmed, Senior Vice President, e& UAE
    Customer Operations. "We have supercharged this gateway with not only the state
    of the art Wi-Fi 6 technology available but also with the most powerful 5G
    transmitter that extends our service area to more households and businesses. The
    addition of the eSIM will also allow our end-users to have a plug-and-play
    installation process and get online immediately."

    Based on Vantiva's Cobra FWA platform and designed for residential and business
    users, the gateway incorporates an innovative Indoor5G(TM) self-optimizing
    algorithm and high-gain antenna technology. This enables each device to
    fine-tune its internal antenna system autonomously, aligning it with e& UAE's
    towers for optimal 3.5GHz reception. Combined with increased transmission power
    (PC1.5 29 dBm), Vantiva's Indoor5G(TM) technology significantly improves
    connectivity and addresses indoor reception performance challenges by enabling
    e& UAE to address a 40% larger area around their base stations and connect more
    homes while reducing the cost of ownership for the FWA service.

    "e& UAE continues to transform the broadband experience for its customers, and
    we have appreciated the opportunity to once again collaborate and develop a 5G
    FWA gateway for their markets," stated Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of
    the Customer Unit, Eurasia at Vantiva. "We have always been committed to
    innovation, and that commitment shines through with this gateway that sets a new
    standard for performance and accessibility. With decades of wireless
    connectivity experience and investment in software, we have extended the amazing
    e& UAE broadband experience to their 5G FWA subscribers by providing a common
    application framework."

    Additional Features Designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, this device can
    be supplemented with Wi-Fi nodes or mesh extenders running EasyMesh R2 software.

    It also incorporates Homeware(TM), Vantiva's highly modular and
    application-oriented software stack, based on OpenWrt standards and deployed
    with over 10 million gateways around the world.

    Leveraging Vantiva's Homeware(TM) APIs and Vantiva's NaviGate Companion(TM)
    backend, e& will integrate a mobile app to help with the Wi-Fi set-up. This app
    will let end-users manage their home gateways and extenders using their iOS or
    Android mobile phones or tablets.

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
