Galenica Boosts Sales Growth in Q3!
Galenica AG has outpaced the Swiss pharmaceutical market with impressive third-quarter results, showcasing robust growth across its segments and confirming a promising outlook for 2024.
- Galenica AG reported a net sales growth of 4.1% in the third quarter of 2024, outperforming the overall pharmaceutical market growth of 2.9% in Switzerland.
- The Products & Care segment saw a 4.0% increase in net sales, with Retail (B2C) contributing CHF 1,046.2 million (+3.8%) and Professionals (B2B) CHF 204.1 million (+5.8%).
- The Logistics & IT segment achieved a 4.5% increase in net sales, with Wholesale contributing CHF 2,262.8 million (+4.3%) and Logistics & IT Services CHF 116.7 million (+10.6%).
- Galenica confirmed its 2024 outlook with expected sales growth between 3% and 5%, EBIT growth between 8% and 11%, and a dividend at least equal to the previous year's level.
- The pharmacy network expanded with 11 acquisitions, 1 new opening, and 3 closures or mergers, contributing to a 1.5% sales growth effect in Local Pharmacies.
- Verfora's export sales grew by 19.8%, driven by higher demand in Asia, while the Swiss business saw organic growth of 1%, with pharmacy and drugstore market sales growing by 5.6%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 11.03.2025.
+0,06 %
-0,03 %
+4,13 %
+3,09 %
+16,10 %
+23,63 %
+54,99 %
+101,94 %
ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
