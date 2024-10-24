Lonza Confirms 2024 Full-Year Outlook: Strong Performance Ahead
Lonza maintains its 2024 outlook with steady sales and a robust CDMO performance, despite challenges in other sectors. Key acquisitions and agreements highlight its strategic growth and innovation.
- Lonza confirms its Full-Year Outlook 2024 with flat year-on-year sales in CER and a CORE EBITDA margin in the high 20s.
- Strong performance in the CDMO business in Q3, but demand remains soft in Capsules & Health Ingredients and Bioscience.
- Successful acquisition of the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, US, from Roche for USD 1.2 billion.
- The new large-scale mammalian facility in Visp, CH, is fully contracted and will reach full utilization by 2029, with commercial GMP operations starting in H1 2025.
- Operations at the new highly potent API facility in Visp are expected to commence in Q4 2024, with significant sales contribution expected in 2025.
- Lonza announced a long-term commercial supply agreement with Vertex for CASGEVY, the first approved gene-edited therapy using CRISPR/Cas-9 technology.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.
