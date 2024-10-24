Symrise: Driving Profitable Growth with Unstoppable Momentum

Symrise achieved an organic sales growth of 11.1% in the first nine months of 2024, with group sales reaching €3,824 million.

Both segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health and Scent & Care, experienced double-digit growth, with the strongest growth in Latin America at 27.4%.

The company expects organic sales growth of around 7% for the full year 2024, maintaining a long-term growth expectation of 5% to 7% CAGR.

The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment saw a 10.4% organic sales increase, with strong growth in Food & Beverage and Pet Food divisions.

The Scent & Care segment achieved 12.2% organic sales growth, with significant recovery in Aroma Molecules and strong growth in Consumer Fragrance.

Symrise plans to sell its Aqua Feed business as part of a portfolio streamlining strategy, focusing on high-margin growth areas.

