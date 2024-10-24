TAKKT Boosts Q3 Sales & Earnings, Eyes Long-Term Success

TAKKT AG improved sales and earnings in Q3 2024, with a focus on long-term success.

Sales and earnings were significantly better than the previous quarter, aided by non-recurring effects.

Internal challenges were addressed, improving order intake, systems, processes, and cash flow, but business development remains impacted.

Organic growth improved from -19.0% in Q2 to -14.1% in Q3, with notable progress in the FoodService division.

TAKKT implemented a leaner management structure and adjusted cost and personnel structures, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% in Q3.

Despite improvements, TAKKT narrowed its sales forecast and expects organic growth between -15% and -17% for the full year 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2024, at TAKKT is on 24.10.2024.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 9,6350EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.764,91PKT (-0,97 %).





