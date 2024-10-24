Villeroy & Boch Hits €1B Revenue Milestone for the First Time!

Villeroy & Boch achieved consolidated revenue exceeding €1 billion for the first time, totaling €1,007.8 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Operating EBIT increased by 11.6% year-on-year, reaching €64.5 million.

Consolidated net profit was €5.6 million, significantly lower than the previous year's €37.7 million due to acquisition-related one-off effects and financing costs.

The Bathroom & Wellness Division generated €799.5 million in revenue, an 83.5% increase attributed to acquisitions, while the Dining & Lifestyle Division saw a 2.9% decline to €206.2 million.

Investments in intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment totaled €31.0 million, with the majority allocated to the Bathroom & Wellness Division.

The management confirmed its forecast for significant revenue, operating result (EBIT), and investments growth for the entirety of 2024.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 16,750EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.





