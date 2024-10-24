LPKF Laser & Electronics: 2024 Nine-Month Business Performance Unveiled

Megatrend AI and semiconductor market transformation are driving strong demand for LIDE products.

Reluctance to invest in the automotive market leads to a slight adjustment of the full-year guidance.

Specific measures to reduce fixed costs and optimize efficiency are being implemented, aiming for annual savings of EUR 5 - 7 million.

LPKF's revenue reached EUR 82.5 million after nine months, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR -5.6 million.

The order backlog decreased to EUR 61.2 million, with no short-term improvements expected in the Welding segment due to the weak automotive sector.

LPKF expects consolidated revenue of EUR 125 - 130 million for 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 3.5 - 6.5%.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.





