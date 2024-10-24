LPKF Laser & Electronics: 2024 Nine-Month Business Performance Unveiled
The surge in AI and semiconductor markets is fueling demand for LIDE products, while hesitancy in automotive investments prompts a slight forecast revision. Cost-cutting measures aim for significant savings.
- Megatrend AI and semiconductor market transformation are driving strong demand for LIDE products.
- Reluctance to invest in the automotive market leads to a slight adjustment of the full-year guidance.
- Specific measures to reduce fixed costs and optimize efficiency are being implemented, aiming for annual savings of EUR 5 - 7 million.
- LPKF's revenue reached EUR 82.5 million after nine months, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR -5.6 million.
- The order backlog decreased to EUR 61.2 million, with no short-term improvements expected in the Welding segment due to the weak automotive sector.
- LPKF expects consolidated revenue of EUR 125 - 130 million for 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 3.5 - 6.5%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 24.10.2024.
The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the
previous day.
-3,08 %
-10,99 %
-2,07 %
+7,05 %
+28,01 %
-57,44 %
-28,57 %
-17,72 %
-26,09 %
ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
