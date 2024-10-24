Cherry SE Reveals Q3 Figures & Updates 2024 Forecast

Cherry SE announced preliminary Q3 financial results and updated its forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 84.2 million, a 5% decrease from the previous year, and Q3 revenue was EUR 22.6 million, 17% lower than the same quarter last year.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was -0.8% for the first nine months and -13.7% for Q3, mainly due to issues in the Gaming & Office Peripherals division.

Cherry SE plans to implement a new distribution model in Q4 to address weak sales and expects consolidated revenue of around EUR 120 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% for 2024.

The Digital Health & Solutions division performed well, while the Gaming & Office Peripherals division saw a significant earnings decline.

Cherry SE is executing a comprehensive action plan, including restructuring and cost-cutting measures, to achieve sustainable growth and improve competitiveness, particularly in the APAC region.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,7140EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






