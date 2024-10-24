InTiCa Systems SE: New 2024 Financial Forecast Unveiled
InTiCa Systems SE has adjusted its 2024 sales forecast downward, citing a challenging market environment. The company now expects an operating loss, shifting from its earlier positive outlook.
- InTiCa Systems SE has revised its sales forecast for the 2024 financial year, expecting sales between EUR 70.0 million and EUR 75.0 million, down from the previous range of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 95.0 million.
- The company anticipates an operating loss due to lower sales, contrasting with earlier expectations of a positive EBIT margin of 0% to 2.5%.
- The revision is attributed to a persistently negative business environment in the Mobility and Industry & Infrastructure segments.
- InTiCa is strategically expanding its product portfolio to reduce dependence on specific products and sectors, but short-term effects are insufficient to counteract reduced order volumes from automotive customers.
- The company will provide detailed information on its performance and outlook in a report covering the first nine months, scheduled for publication on November 29, 2024.
- InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems, focusing on sustainable solutions for various industries, including automotive and renewable energy.
The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,7400EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.
+5,80 %
+4,29 %
-0,68 %
-17,51 %
-52,13 %
-80,92 %
-46,91 %
-29,25 %
-51,55 %
ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte