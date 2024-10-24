Hapag-Lloyd Boosts 2024 Earnings Outlook with Strong Preliminary Results

Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024.

Preliminary figures show a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 3.6 billion and Group EBIT of approximately USD 1.9 billion for the first nine months of 2024.

The updated earnings forecast expects Group EBITDA to be between USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion and Group EBIT between USD 2.4 to 2.8 billion.

The revised forecast is due to stronger than expected demand and improved freight rates, despite increased expenses from vessel diversions.

The forecast is subject to high uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.

Final business figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 14 November 2024.

The next important date, Teleconference, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 164,80EUR and was up +0,83 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 158,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,70 % since publication.





