Hapag-Lloyd Boosts 2024 Earnings Outlook with Strong Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG has lifted its 2024 earnings forecast, driven by robust demand and better freight rates, projecting significant growth despite challenges. Final figures are due on November 14, 2024.
- Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024.
- Preliminary figures show a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 3.6 billion and Group EBIT of approximately USD 1.9 billion for the first nine months of 2024.
- The updated earnings forecast expects Group EBITDA to be between USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion and Group EBIT between USD 2.4 to 2.8 billion.
- The revised forecast is due to stronger than expected demand and improved freight rates, despite increased expenses from vessel diversions.
- The forecast is subject to high uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.
- Final business figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 14 November 2024.
