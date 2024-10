Ersatzteilgeschäft beflügelt Triebwerksbauer MTU - Aktie auf Rekordhoch

mp2019 schrieb 06.02.24, 16:02

https://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2023/12/14/down-20-this-year-is-rtx-a-better-pick-over-lockheed-martin-stock/?sh=754038a93f16



. RTX’s Revenue Growth Is Better



RTX’s revenue growth has been better, with a 14.2% average annual growth rate in the last three years, compared to 3.4% for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin’s revenue growth over the recent years has been led by higher production volume for its Sikorsky helicopter programs, AC-3, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, and the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile program, among others.

Lockheed Martin is seeing a higher volume of production contracts for F-35 and the national security space program driving its sales growth, a trend expected to continue in the near term.

RTX Corp’s commercial airplane business was hit during the pandemic, weighing on its commercial OEM and aftermarket sales. This trend has now reversed, with both Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems segments driving the company’s sales growth in the recent past.

However, RTX stock has been under pressure this year due to its recall of over 1,000 Pratt & Whitney engines and associated costs.

If we look at the last twelve-month period revenues, Lockheed Martin fares better with sales growth of 4.6% vs. 1.6% for RTX.

Our Lockheed Martin Revenue Comparison and RTX Corp Revenue Comparison dashboards provide more insight into the companies’ sales.

Looking forward, revenue for RTX is expected to grow at a faster pace than Lockheed Martin in the next three years.