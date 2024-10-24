SGL Carbon: Carbon Fibers Hit, 2024 Guidance Stands Firm
SGL Carbon SE faces a challenging Q4 2024 with a significant impairment in its Carbon Fibers unit. Despite a dip in sales, the company maintains a stable EBITDA, navigating industry headwinds.
- SGL Carbon SE reports a non-cash impairment charge of €60–80 million in its Carbon Fibers business unit, expected to be recorded in Q4 2024.
- Group sales for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 4.8% year-on-year to €781.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA remained stable at €127.6 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% due to favorable product mix effects in Graphite Solutions and Process Technology, despite a decline in sales.
- Weak demand for carbon and textile fibers, particularly in the wind and automotive industries, is impacting the Carbon Fibers business unit, with no recovery expected in the near future.
- SGL Carbon's equity ratio after the impairment will be approximately 40%, down from 43.3% as of September 30, 2024.
- A review of strategic options for the Carbon Fibers business unit is ongoing and remains unaffected by the impairment.
The next important date, "Quarterly report as of September 30, 2024, conference call", at SGL Carbon is on 07.11.2024.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,57 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.916,08PKT (+1,10 %).
ISIN:DE0007235301WKN:723530
