    ZEAL Network Boosts Guidance: Exciting Growth Ahead!

    ZEAL Network SE has seen remarkable growth in 2024, with revenue and EBITDA surging due to favorable jackpots and strategic customer acquisition, prompting an upward revision of their financial outlook.

    Foto: Tipp24 AG
    • ZEAL Network SE significantly increased revenue and EBITDA in the first nine months of 2024 due to good jackpots, successful customer acquisition, and a higher gross margin.
    • Revenue grew by approximately 41% to EUR 121.0 million compared to EUR 86.0 million in the same period of 2023.
    • EBITDA rose by around 51% to EUR 35.0 million, up from EUR 23.2 million in 2023.
    • The company raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to between EUR 158 million and EUR 168 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 140 million to EUR 150 million.
    • EBITDA guidance for 2024 was also increased to a range of EUR 42 million to EUR 46 million, previously set at EUR 38 million to EUR 42 million.
    • The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2024, is scheduled for publication on November 6, 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report Q3, at ZEAL Network is on 06.11.2024.

    The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 38,20EUR and was up +5,82 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.


