STRATEC Unveils Impressive Results for First 9 Months of 2024

STRATEC reported a 6.1% decline in sales for the first nine months of 2024, totaling €176.3 million compared to €187.7 million in 2023.

The adjusted EBIT margin for 9M/2024 was 8.4%, nearly matching the previous year's margin of 8.6%, despite negative scale effects.

Significant improvements in sales and earnings are anticipated in Q4 2024 due to the conclusion of additional orders and postponed deliveries.

The company expects 2024 sales to remain stable or decrease slightly, with an adjusted EBIT margin forecasted between 10.0% and 12.0%.

STRATEC's adjusted consolidated net income for 9M/2024 was €8.1 million, down from €9.7 million in the previous year, with adjusted earnings per share at €0.67.

The workforce decreased by 4.6% year-on-year to 1,462 employees, primarily due to an earnings enhancement program and adjustments to capacity in response to lower customer demand.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at STRATEC is on 25.10.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.818,63PKT (+0,39 %).






