HelloFresh SE Surpasses Q3 2024 EBITDA Forecasts, Adjusts Revenue Outlook

HelloFresh SE expects its adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024 to be significantly above market expectations.

The company has reduced its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year 2024.

HelloFresh has raised the lower end of its AEBITDA outlook for 2024.

Preliminary indications show a year-on-year revenue growth of 1.9% for Q3 2024, with revenue reported at EUR 1,828 million.

The AEBITDA for Q3 2024 is expected to be EUR 72 million, exceeding market expectations of EUR 42 million.

HelloFresh plans to focus on disciplined marketing investments, targeting fewer but more profitable customers, leading to a reduced revenue growth outlook for 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at HelloFresh is on 29.10.2024.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 9,6610EUR and was up +8,87 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.170,82PKT (-0,01 %).





