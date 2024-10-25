Bondholder Meeting Sends Powerful Signal to Markets
At a pivotal bondholder meeting for GZO AG, creditors voiced strong support for Clearway Capital's proposals, electing Gregor Greber to the board. Despite backing, a key vote narrowly missed the required majority.
- A bondholder meeting for GZO AG showed strong support, with 80% of the represented capital backing the creditor group's proposals led by Clearway Capital GmbH.
- Gregor Greber was elected as the bondholder representative on the board of directors, receiving 81% of the capital represented.
- Nearly 80% of the CHF 170 million Wetzikon Hospital bond was represented at the meeting, indicating significant creditor dissatisfaction with GZO's actions.
- The proposed restructuring plan was met with skepticism, as it appeared to favor municipal shareholders at the expense of creditors.
- Over 80% of creditors approved a three-year extension of the bond's term, from June 2024 to June 2027, but the required 2/3 majority of the total outstanding amount was narrowly missed.
- Creditors will review the presented plans and figures before determining the next steps in the restructuring process.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.