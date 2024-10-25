Pentixapharm Holding: Major Leadership Shakeup in Management and Supervisory Boards
Pentixapharm AG is undergoing significant leadership changes as Dr. Hakim Bouterfa steps down as CEO, with Dr. Dirk Pleimes taking the helm. These shifts mark a new chapter post-spin-off.
- Dr. Hakim Bouterfa will step down as CEO of Pentixapharm AG and Pentixapharm Holding AG on October 27, 2024, transitioning to the Supervisory Board.
- Prof. Dr. Ken Herrmann, a nuclear medicine specialist, will join the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG, replacing Paola Eckert-Palvarini.
- Dr. Andreas Eckert will temporarily serve as Executive Chairman of the Management Board until all changes are finalized.
- Dr. Dirk Pleimes has been appointed as CEO of Pentixapharm AG, effective October 27, 2024, while continuing as Chief Medical Officer.
- These management changes are part of the organizational completion of the spin-off from Eckert & Ziegler SE.
- A full list of new management and supervisory board members will be available on the company's website starting Monday.
The price of Pentixapharm Holding at the time of the news was 3,5400EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,56 %
+0,43 %
-19,59 %
ISIN:DE000A40AEG0WKN:A40AEG
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte