    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Porsche AG Stays on Track, Confirms 2024 Full-Year Forecast

    Porsche navigates a dynamic year with impressive profits and strategic innovations, as it launches the all-electric Macan and adapts to market challenges, particularly in China.

    Porsche AG Stays on Track, Confirms 2024 Full-Year Forecast
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Porsche reported a group operating profit of 4.04 billion euros and a return on sales of 14.1% for the first nine months of 2024.
    • The company is in the final phase of a product launch year, with the all-electric Macan now being delivered, following updates to five of its six model lines.
    • Despite a challenging economic environment, Porsche reaffirms its forecast for 2024, expecting sales revenue between 39 to 40 billion euros and an operating return on sales of 14 to 15%.
    • Total deliveries in the first nine months decreased to 226,026 vehicles, down 6.9% from the previous year.
    • Porsche is facing challenges in the Chinese market and is reviewing its product lineup and budgets to enhance flexibility and resilience.
    • The company is investing in innovations and sustainability while maintaining a focus on a 'value over volume' strategy, particularly in response to market conditions.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Porsche AG is on 25.10.2024.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 70,30EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 19.462,50PKT (+0,07 %).


    Porsche AG

    +1,41 %
    +4,77 %
    +2,83 %
    +1,36 %
    -20,02 %
    -14,52 %
    ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Porsche AG Stays on Track, Confirms 2024 Full-Year Forecast Porsche navigates a dynamic year with impressive profits and strategic innovations, as it launches the all-electric Macan and adapts to market challenges, particularly in China.