Porsche AG Stays on Track, Confirms 2024 Full-Year Forecast

Porsche reported a group operating profit of 4.04 billion euros and a return on sales of 14.1% for the first nine months of 2024.

The company is in the final phase of a product launch year, with the all-electric Macan now being delivered, following updates to five of its six model lines.

Despite a challenging economic environment, Porsche reaffirms its forecast for 2024, expecting sales revenue between 39 to 40 billion euros and an operating return on sales of 14 to 15%.

Total deliveries in the first nine months decreased to 226,026 vehicles, down 6.9% from the previous year.

Porsche is facing challenges in the Chinese market and is reviewing its product lineup and budgets to enhance flexibility and resilience.

The company is investing in innovations and sustainability while maintaining a focus on a 'value over volume' strategy, particularly in response to market conditions.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Porsche AG is on 25.10.2024.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 70,30EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.462,50PKT (+0,07 %).





