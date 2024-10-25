hGears AG Revises 2024 Outlook: What Investors Need to Know
Facing tough market challenges, hGears AG has revised its 2024 outlook, anticipating lower revenues and profits due to declines in e-Mobility and e-Bike sectors. The company aims to adapt and optimize.
- hGears AG has adjusted its full year 2024 guidance due to challenging business conditions.
- The company expects a decline in volumes in the e-Mobility sector and slow destocking in the bicycle industry, negatively impacting the e-Bike business.
- Revised revenue guidance for 2024 is now EUR 90 - 95 million, down from EUR 100 - 110 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between minus EUR 1 and plus EUR 1 million, a decrease from the previous guidance of EUR 1 - 3 million.
- Negative free cash flow is now expected to be between EUR 2 - 5 million, compared to the earlier estimate of negative EUR 0 - 3 million.
- hGears will continue to focus on efficiency improvements, customer acquisition, and optimizing existing facilities while adapting to current market conditions.
ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
