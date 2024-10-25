    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ringmetall Expands with Acquisition of Large Container Liner Specialist

    Ringmetall SE is set to expand its global footprint by acquiring Peak Packaging Poland, a leader in large container liners, enhancing its offerings across diverse industries from November 2024.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ringmetall SE has agreed to acquire Peak Packaging Poland Sp. z o.o., a specialist supplier of large container liners, effective from 1 November 2024.
    • Peak Packaging Poland produces liners for the food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, including large container liners up to 1,400 liters and liners for IBCs.
    • The company is headquartered in Bartoszyce, Poland, and serves customers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the USA.
    • In the past financial year, Peak Packaging Poland generated over EUR 8 million in revenue with around 90 employees and an above-average EBITDA margin compared to the Ringmetall Group.
    • The acquisition will be debt-financed, and the purchase price will not be disclosed; full integration into the Ringmetall Group is planned for the coming year.
    • Ringmetall is an international specialist in industrial packaging, with a focus on high-security closure systems and inner liners, and generated EUR 181.6 million in revenue in 2023 with 867 employees.

    The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,0950EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.


