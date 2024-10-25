Ringmetall Expands with Acquisition of Large Container Liner Specialist
Ringmetall SE is set to expand its global footprint by acquiring Peak Packaging Poland, a leader in large container liners, enhancing its offerings across diverse industries from November 2024.
- Ringmetall SE has agreed to acquire Peak Packaging Poland Sp. z o.o., a specialist supplier of large container liners, effective from 1 November 2024.
- Peak Packaging Poland produces liners for the food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, including large container liners up to 1,400 liters and liners for IBCs.
- The company is headquartered in Bartoszyce, Poland, and serves customers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the USA.
- In the past financial year, Peak Packaging Poland generated over EUR 8 million in revenue with around 90 employees and an above-average EBITDA margin compared to the Ringmetall Group.
- The acquisition will be debt-financed, and the purchase price will not be disclosed; full integration into the Ringmetall Group is planned for the coming year.
- Ringmetall is an international specialist in industrial packaging, with a focus on high-security closure systems and inner liners, and generated EUR 181.6 million in revenue in 2023 with 867 employees.
