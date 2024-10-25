SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE UNVEILS SUPPORT TO COMMONWEALTH MEMBER STATES AT CHOGM

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Apia, Samoa (ots/PRNewswire) - In support of His Majesty King Charles III'svisits to Australia and Samoa, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting(CHOGM), SMI launches further support for Commonwealth Member States- Pacific Hub launched in Australia to enhance alignment of industry, financeand country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate and biodiversitytargets.- Marine Mangrove Sanctuary launched in partnership with SpaceX and RotaryInternational in Samoa to restore mangrove ecosystems, mitigate sea levelrise, increase community connectivity and preserve cultural heritage forfuture generations.- Private Sector Training Programme for government officials extended to enhancepublic-private partnerships and project delivery in the Commonwealth.- SMI's Impact Accelerator , along with a recommendation to establish High-LevelClimate Investment Authorities , launched to provide end-to-end support forgovernments to develop industry partnerships and investment ready projectsaligned with sustainable transition.- The SMI's Nature-Risk Tool, developed by AECOM, has been made available to allCommonwealth member states to assist them in assessing Nature-risks associatedwith physical infrastructure and urban planning.- The Natural Capital on African Governments' Balance Sheets Initiative launchedto explore making natural capital assets as a core component of nationalbalance sheets.In the presence of His Majesty King Charles III, as well as leaders from theCommonwealth as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting's BusinessForum, the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) has launched several initiativesto further enhance its commitment and support to Commonwealth Members States.- Pacific Hub: Connecting SMI's global CEOs with CEOs and climate leaders inAustralia, the SMI launched its Pacific Hub to enhance alignment of industry,finance and country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate andbiodiversity targets.- Marine Mangrove Sanctuary: In collaboration with Rotary International andSpace X, the SMI is launching a Marine Mangrove Sanctuary in Samoa to restoreand maintain the mangrove ecosystem, mitigating sea level rise and preservingcultural heritage.- Private Sector Training Programme: SMI introduces a climate-based trainingprogramme for government officials in Commonwealth Member States. Thisprogramme will support the delivery of climate and biodiversity-relatedprojects and the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions.