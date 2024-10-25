    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE UNVEILS SUPPORT TO COMMONWEALTH MEMBER STATES AT CHOGM

    Apia, Samoa (ots/PRNewswire) - In support of His Majesty King Charles III's
    visits to Australia and Samoa, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
    (CHOGM), SMI launches further support for Commonwealth Member States

    - Pacific Hub launched in Australia to enhance alignment of industry, finance
    and country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate and biodiversity
    targets.
    - Marine Mangrove Sanctuary launched in partnership with SpaceX and Rotary
    International in Samoa to restore mangrove ecosystems, mitigate sea level
    rise, increase community connectivity and preserve cultural heritage for
    future generations.
    - Private Sector Training Programme for government officials extended to enhance
    public-private partnerships and project delivery in the Commonwealth.
    - SMI's Impact Accelerator , along with a recommendation to establish High-Level
    Climate Investment Authorities , launched to provide end-to-end support for
    governments to develop industry partnerships and investment ready projects
    aligned with sustainable transition.
    - The SMI's Nature-Risk Tool, developed by AECOM, has been made available to all
    Commonwealth member states to assist them in assessing Nature-risks associated
    with physical infrastructure and urban planning.
    - The Natural Capital on African Governments' Balance Sheets Initiative launched
    to explore making natural capital assets as a core component of national
    balance sheets.

    In the presence of His Majesty King Charles III, as well as leaders from the
    Commonwealth as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting's Business
    Forum, the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) has launched several initiatives
    to further enhance its commitment and support to Commonwealth Members States.

    - Pacific Hub: Connecting SMI's global CEOs with CEOs and climate leaders in
    Australia, the SMI launched its Pacific Hub to enhance alignment of industry,
    finance and country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate and
    biodiversity targets.
    - Marine Mangrove Sanctuary: In collaboration with Rotary International and
    Space X, the SMI is launching a Marine Mangrove Sanctuary in Samoa to restore
    and maintain the mangrove ecosystem, mitigating sea level rise and preserving
    cultural heritage.
    - Private Sector Training Programme: SMI introduces a climate-based training
    programme for government officials in Commonwealth Member States. This
    programme will support the delivery of climate and biodiversity-related
    projects and the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions.
