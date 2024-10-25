SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE UNVEILS SUPPORT TO COMMONWEALTH MEMBER STATES AT CHOGM
Apia, Samoa (ots/PRNewswire) - In support of His Majesty King Charles III's
visits to Australia and Samoa, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM), SMI launches further support for Commonwealth Member States
- Pacific Hub launched in Australia to enhance alignment of industry, finance
and country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate and biodiversity
targets.
- Marine Mangrove Sanctuary launched in partnership with SpaceX and Rotary
International in Samoa to restore mangrove ecosystems, mitigate sea level
rise, increase community connectivity and preserve cultural heritage for
future generations.
- Private Sector Training Programme for government officials extended to enhance
public-private partnerships and project delivery in the Commonwealth.
- SMI's Impact Accelerator , along with a recommendation to establish High-Level
Climate Investment Authorities , launched to provide end-to-end support for
governments to develop industry partnerships and investment ready projects
aligned with sustainable transition.
- The SMI's Nature-Risk Tool, developed by AECOM, has been made available to all
Commonwealth member states to assist them in assessing Nature-risks associated
with physical infrastructure and urban planning.
- The Natural Capital on African Governments' Balance Sheets Initiative launched
to explore making natural capital assets as a core component of national
balance sheets.
In the presence of His Majesty King Charles III, as well as leaders from the
Commonwealth as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting's Business
Forum, the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) has launched several initiatives
to further enhance its commitment and support to Commonwealth Members States.
- Pacific Hub: Connecting SMI's global CEOs with CEOs and climate leaders in
Australia, the SMI launched its Pacific Hub to enhance alignment of industry,
finance and country efforts to accelerate delivery on global climate and
biodiversity targets.
- Marine Mangrove Sanctuary: In collaboration with Rotary International and
Space X, the SMI is launching a Marine Mangrove Sanctuary in Samoa to restore
and maintain the mangrove ecosystem, mitigating sea level rise and preserving
cultural heritage.
- Private Sector Training Programme: SMI introduces a climate-based training
programme for government officials in Commonwealth Member States. This
programme will support the delivery of climate and biodiversity-related
projects and the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions.
