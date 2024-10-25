Brödernas Seeks Restructuring: Impact on 16 BROD 27 PIK Bonds
Facing financial turbulence, Brödernas Group AB seeks court-approved restructuring to safeguard its future. With 70 locations and 500 employees, the restaurant chain aims to overcome economic hurdles.
- Brödernas Group AB has applied for company restructuring to secure its future amid financial challenges.
- The restructuring process requires district court approval and is expected to last three to six months.
- The restaurant group operates around 70 locations with approximately 500 employees and over four million guests annually.
- Economic difficulties stem from the pandemic, inflation, rising interest rates, and increased rental costs, impacting the restaurant industry.
- Preliminary financial estimates predict a turnover of SEK 542 million for 2024, with projected EBITDA of -26 million, improving in subsequent years.
- CEO Richard Forsshéll emphasizes the necessity of restructuring to protect jobs and maintain the group's presence in the Swedish restaurant market.
