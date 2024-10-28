PALFINGER AG: Strong Performance in First Three Quarters of 2024
Palfinger AG navigates a dynamic 2024, balancing a slight revenue dip with strategic gains in Latin America, Asia, and the Marine sector. Despite challenges in Europe and North America, innovation drives their growth.
- Palfinger AG reported a revenue of EUR 1,745.0 million and an EBIT of EUR 158.7 million for the first three quarters of 2024, with an EBIT margin of 9.1%.
- Despite a slight decline in revenue, Palfinger achieved good results, with positive developments in Latin America, Asia, and the Marine sector.
- The European core markets are stagnating, and the upcoming US election is slowing down demand in North America.
- Palfinger launched new products and digital innovations, including a marine crane for heavy loads and a new series of loader cranes, at major trade shows in Europe.
- Production capacity in EMEA was reduced due to low order intake, while capacity increased in LATAM due to higher demand.
- Palfinger expects continued positive performance in APAC, LATAM, and the Marine sector, but anticipates a revenue decline of approximately 5% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023.
