    PALFINGER AG: Strong Performance in First Three Quarters of 2024

    Palfinger AG navigates a dynamic 2024, balancing a slight revenue dip with strategic gains in Latin America, Asia, and the Marine sector. Despite challenges in Europe and North America, innovation drives their growth.

    • Palfinger AG reported a revenue of EUR 1,745.0 million and an EBIT of EUR 158.7 million for the first three quarters of 2024, with an EBIT margin of 9.1%.
    • Despite a slight decline in revenue, Palfinger achieved good results, with positive developments in Latin America, Asia, and the Marine sector.
    • The European core markets are stagnating, and the upcoming US election is slowing down demand in North America.
    • Palfinger launched new products and digital innovations, including a marine crane for heavy loads and a new series of loader cranes, at major trade shows in Europe.
    • Production capacity in EMEA was reduced due to low order intake, while capacity increased in LATAM due to higher demand.
    • Palfinger expects continued positive performance in APAC, LATAM, and the Marine sector, but anticipates a revenue decline of approximately 5% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023.

