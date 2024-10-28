    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ESPG AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Seeks Court Approval Under StaRUG

    ESPG AG is embarking on a transformative journey with a bold restructuring plan, aiming to reset its financial foundation and engage new investors, while ensuring transparency and compliance.

    • ESPG AG has announced a reorganisation concept and plans to submit a restructuring plan to the local court in accordance with StaRUG.
    • The restructuring plan involves reducing the company's share capital to zero, removing current shareholders without compensation, and then increasing the share capital to EUR 50,000 with two new shareholders.
    • ReCapCo, a new investment company, will provide EUR 11,595,000 in new liquidity, with EUR 2,500,000 already paid to a subsidiary, and the rest contingent on court approval of the restructuring plan.
    • Bondholders of the ESPG Bond will participate indirectly in the company's future development through BondCo, which will assume ESPG AG's bond obligations and amend bond terms.
    • A comparative calculation by Forvis Mazars shows a 9.82% recovery rate for bondholders under the restructuring plan, compared to 1.3% in an insolvency scenario.
    • ESPG AG will keep the capital market and public informed about the restructuring process in compliance with legal requirements.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
