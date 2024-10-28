ESPG AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Seeks Court Approval Under StaRUG
ESPG AG is embarking on a transformative journey with a bold restructuring plan, aiming to reset its financial foundation and engage new investors, while ensuring transparency and compliance.
- ESPG AG has announced a reorganisation concept and plans to submit a restructuring plan to the local court in accordance with StaRUG.
- The restructuring plan involves reducing the company's share capital to zero, removing current shareholders without compensation, and then increasing the share capital to EUR 50,000 with two new shareholders.
- ReCapCo, a new investment company, will provide EUR 11,595,000 in new liquidity, with EUR 2,500,000 already paid to a subsidiary, and the rest contingent on court approval of the restructuring plan.
- Bondholders of the ESPG Bond will participate indirectly in the company's future development through BondCo, which will assume ESPG AG's bond obligations and amend bond terms.
- A comparative calculation by Forvis Mazars shows a 9.82% recovery rate for bondholders under the restructuring plan, compared to 1.3% in an insolvency scenario.
- ESPG AG will keep the capital market and public informed about the restructuring process in compliance with legal requirements.
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.