ESPG AG Offers Bondholders a Stake in Long-Term Growth Plan
ESPG AG has unveiled a bold restructuring plan, securing EUR 11.6 million to revitalize its science park portfolio and offering bondholders a stake in its future growth.
- ESPG AG has submitted a restructuring plan to the local court in Cologne as part of ongoing StaRUG proceedings.
- The company has secured EUR 11.6 million in new liquidity primarily for investments in its science park portfolio.
- Bondholders will have the opportunity to participate in the future development and financial upside of the restructured ESPG AG.
- The restructuring plan includes a complete write-off of the current shareholders' capital, allowing for a significant contribution of over EUR 50 million from existing shareholders and creditors.
- ESPG plans to invest approximately EUR 13.6 million in the development of its science park portfolio over the next three years, aiming to reduce the vacancy rate to between 12% and 15%.
- An investor call is scheduled for 31 October 2024, where bondholders will receive more detailed information about the restructuring plan.
+13,64 %
+4,89 %
-15,05 %
-83,01 %
-83,73 %
-91,01 %
-91,44 %
-91,44 %
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
