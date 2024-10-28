    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bondholder Meeting Outcome Still Pending: Stay Tuned!

    As the clock ticks towards the December 27, 2024 deadline, the fate of GZO AG's bond extension proposal hangs in the balance. With just CHF 785,000 more needed, every vote counts.

    • The results of the GZO AG bondholder meeting are not yet final.
    • Bondholders who have not voted can do so until December 27, 2024.
    • The creditor group, led by Clearway Capital GmbH, holds 6.56% of the defaulted GZO AG bonds.
    • The proposal for a three-year extension of the bond term received CHF 112,550,000, just short of the required CHF 113,335,000.
    • Approximately CHF 785,000 in additional votes is needed for the proposal to pass.
    • The creditor group encourages non-participating bondholders to vote, emphasizing that a favorable vote would send a strong message to GZO's management and shareholders.




