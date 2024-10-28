AT&S Austria Tech: Revised 2024/25 Outlook - Key Updates Inside!

AT&S adjusts its financial outlook for the 2024/25 fiscal year due to continued price pressure and volatile ordering behavior from a key customer.

Weakness in the European automotive and industrial markets is expected to persist, impacting the company's performance.

High-volume production at two new plants will be delayed by one to two quarters, resulting in start-up costs without revenue contribution for the financial year.

The company now anticipates annual revenue between €1.5 and 1.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of €1.6 to 1.8 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 24 and 26%, excluding effects from new production capacities and one-off costs up to €110 million.

Further details will be released with the half-year figures on October 31, 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.10.2024.

The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 19,090EUR and was down -3,93 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,61 % since publication.





