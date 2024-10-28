AT&S Austria Tech: Revised 2024/25 Outlook - Key Updates Inside!
AT&S revises its 2024/25 forecast amid pricing pressures and fluctuating orders, foreseeing revenue dips and delayed plant operations. European market challenges and startup costs weigh heavily on projections.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S adjusts its financial outlook for the 2024/25 fiscal year due to continued price pressure and volatile ordering behavior from a key customer.
- Weakness in the European automotive and industrial markets is expected to persist, impacting the company's performance.
- High-volume production at two new plants will be delayed by one to two quarters, resulting in start-up costs without revenue contribution for the financial year.
- The company now anticipates annual revenue between €1.5 and 1.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of €1.6 to 1.8 billion.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 24 and 26%, excluding effects from new production capacities and one-off costs up to €110 million.
- Further details will be released with the half-year figures on October 31, 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.10.2024.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 19,090EUR and was down -3,93 %
compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,61 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000969985
