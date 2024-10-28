Steyr Motors Sets Price for New Share Offering
Steyr Motors AG has announced a strategic capital increase, setting the stage for growth with new shares priced at EUR 14.00 each. This move marks a significant step in the company's expansion plans.
- Steyr Motors AG has set the placement price for new shares at EUR 14.00 per share following a capital increase approved on October 23, 2024.
- The capital increase will raise the company's share capital by EUR 200,000, issuing 200,000 new shares, with all shareholders waiving their subscription rights.
- A total of 1,110,000 shares, including 910,000 existing shares from main shareholder Mutares, were placed with qualified investors, generating EUR 15.5 million in total placement volume.
- B&C Holding Österreich GmbH acquired a 9.9% stake in Steyr Motors as a cornerstone investor during the private placement.
- Steyr Motors' shares are expected to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 30, 2024, under the ticker symbol 4X0.
- The proceeds from the capital increase will be used for the company's growth and general corporate purposes, with revenue expectations for 2024 between EUR 41 to 45 million.
